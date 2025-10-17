Akshay's AI Valmiki video to be removed; court says, 'alarming'

During the hearing, Justice Doctor highlighted the "grave threat" posed by AI-generated content. He said, "The consequences that can arise from such content being disseminated are indeed most grave and serious." "Apart from violating and affecting the plaintiff's personality and moral rights, such videos also pose a grave threat to the safety and well-being of the plaintiff's family members."

Actor's response

Kumar denied the authenticity of the video earlier

A few days ago, Kumar had taken to social media to deny the authenticity of the AI-generated video. He wrote, "I have recently come across some AI-generated videos of a film trailer showing me in the role of Maharishi Valmiki." "I want to clarify that all such videos are fake and created using AI." The actor also criticized news channels for reporting these videos as news without verification. Meanwhile, Kumar was last seen in Jolly LLB 3.