Akshay's AI Valmiki video to be removed; court says, 'alarming'
What's the story
The Bombay High Court has ordered the removal of an AI-generated video featuring Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar as Maharishi Valmiki, calling it "truly alarming." Justice Arif Doctor stressed, "Such content needs to be removed from the public domain immediately, not only in the interest of the actor but also in the larger public interest." The court's ruling came after Kumar filed a lawsuit against the viral video that was circulating online in September.
Legal proceedings
Justice Doctor's statement on AI-generated content
During the hearing, Justice Doctor highlighted the "grave threat" posed by AI-generated content. He said, "The consequences that can arise from such content being disseminated are indeed most grave and serious." "Apart from violating and affecting the plaintiff's personality and moral rights, such videos also pose a grave threat to the safety and well-being of the plaintiff's family members."
Actor's response
Kumar denied the authenticity of the video earlier
A few days ago, Kumar had taken to social media to deny the authenticity of the AI-generated video. He wrote, "I have recently come across some AI-generated videos of a film trailer showing me in the role of Maharishi Valmiki." "I want to clarify that all such videos are fake and created using AI." The actor also criticized news channels for reporting these videos as news without verification. Meanwhile, Kumar was last seen in Jolly LLB 3.