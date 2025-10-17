The hidden details behind 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' beloved apartments

We all know the iconic apartments of F.R.I.E.N.D.S , but there are so many things about Monica and Rachel's and Chandler and Joey's places that we don't know. From the show's set design to how it was filmed, the apartments have so many secrets. Here are five surprising things about the beloved F.R.I.E.N.D.S apartments that most fans don't know.

#1 Monica's apartment was actually bigger than it seemed Monica's apartment was bigger than it appeared on screen. The set was designed to give an illusion of space, with clever use of mirrors and lighting techniques. In reality, the dimensions were much smaller than what would be expected from a New York City apartment. This trickery added depth to the scenes without compromising on the show's aesthetic.

#2 The iconic purple walls had a unique backstory The purple walls in Monica's apartment became an iconic symbol of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Interestingly, the color choice wasn't just random; it was inspired by actress Courteney Cox's personal preference. She wanted something bold and vibrant that would stand out on screen. The hue was specifically mixed for the show, making it impossible to replicate exactly outside its context.

#3 Chandler and Joey's apartment had hidden storage Chandler and Joey's apartment had a lot of hidden storage spaces, which were never shown on camera. These areas were designed to keep the set tidy and organized, even when it was cluttered with props or furniture pieces for various scenes. The hidden compartments helped maintain continuity throughout filming, while giving actors enough room to move around comfortably.

#4 Monica's door number was a filming necessity Monica's door number, which was famously 20, was a necessity for filming purposes rather than an accurate representation of real-life New York City addresses. This choice allowed producers to easily identify each character's home within their respective storylines without confusing viewers or crew members alike during production processes.