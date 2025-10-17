Next Article
Box office buzz: 'Dude' collects ₹6.94 crore in advance sales
Entertainment
Pradeep Ranganathan's new film Dude is off to a massive start, pulling in ₹6.94 crore from advance bookings even before release.
If the word of mouth is strong, the film could cross ₹10 crore on its first day—potentially topping the opening of his last movie, Dragon.
'Dude' marks Ranganathan's 3rd collaboration with Yuvan Shankar Raja
Dude's ticket sales jumped over 180% in the last 24 hours, showing how much hype it's generating among fans.
The excitement isn't just local—Dude has already made over $100K (around ₹83 lakh) in North America.
With another film lined up later this year, Ranganathan is quickly becoming one of Tamil cinema's most exciting young stars.