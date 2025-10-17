Triptii Dimri stuns in vintage-meets-modern look at Victoria's Secret show
Bollywood's Triptii Dimri made a splash at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York on October 15, 2025.
Sitting front row, she rocked a vintage-meets-modern black corset peplum dress by Norma Kamali, styled with Christian Louboutin heels and bold Outhouse jewelry.
She shared her look on Instagram, giving a nod to her stylists Lakshmi Lehr, Khushi Khatter, and Kashish Gaur.
Triptii's look and the show's highlights
The show was packed with big names like Bella and Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham, Irina Shayk, and Precious Lee. Performances by Madison Beer, TWICE, Karol G, and Missy Elliott kept the energy high—Triptii even posted a clip mentioning Missy Elliott.
Already known for films like Laila Majnu and Bulbbul, Triptii's appearance here highlights her rising influence as she gears up for new projects like O' Romeo and Spirit.