'Cheating' scandal: Palash Muchhal removes Smriti Mandhana's photos from Instagram
Music composer Palash Muchhal has removed several photos of cricketer Smriti Mandhana from his Instagram, just weeks after their wedding was called off.
The two had planned to get married on November 23, but postponed due to family health issues and officially split by early December, sharing the news separately online.
The breakup comes as Mandhana's childhood friend Vidnyan Mane accused Muchhal of cheating.
What's behind the drama?
Mane, who got to know Muchhal through Mandhana's family, filed a police complaint saying he was cheated out of ₹40 lakh for an unreleased film called Nazaria.
He says he invested expecting a profit and a role in the movie but he alleges he received no response when he asked for his money back.
More allegations and legal pushback
Mane also claimed that during pre-wedding events on November 23, he found Muchhal with another woman and that Muchhal was then assaulted by members of the Indian women's cricket team.
In response, Muchhal said on Instagram on January 24 that his lawyer had sent Mane a ₹10 crore defamation notice and called the claims "entirely baseless and factually incorrect."