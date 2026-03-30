Chetak Screen Awards 2026 announce Best Sound Design nominees
Entertainment
The Chetak Screen Awards 2026 just dropped their Best Sound Design nominees, and Chhaava and Homebound are in the spotlight for their standout audio work.
Bishwadeep Chatterjee scored double nominations for his sound design on both Chhaava and Dhurandhar, showing just how much his craft matters this year.
Maurya and Rego nominated for 'Homebound'
Alongside the frontrunners, Sanjay Maurya and Allwin Rego are up for Homebound, while Kalhan Raina (Humans in the Loop) and Ganesh Gangadharan from YRF Studios (Saiyaara) round out the list.
This year's picks really highlight how creative sound design is changing the movie experience.