Chetak Screen Awards 2026 announce Best Sound Design nominees Entertainment Mar 30, 2026

The Chetak Screen Awards 2026 just dropped their Best Sound Design nominees, and Chhaava and Homebound are in the spotlight for their standout audio work.

Bishwadeep Chatterjee scored double nominations for his sound design on both Chhaava and Dhurandhar, showing just how much his craft matters this year.