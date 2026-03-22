Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Dhurandhar leads nominations; watch live on YouTube
The Chetak Screen Awards are set for April 5, 2026, in Mumbai, and in 2026, anyone can tune in from anywhere thanks to a global YouTube livestream.
With 31 categories celebrating the best of Hindi cinema, it's a digital-first party for movie fans everywhere.
'Dhurandhar' dominates nominations, Best Film lineup
Dhurandhar tops the nominations list with 24 nods, followed by Saiyaara (17) and Homebound (15).
The Best Film lineup mixes big crowd-pleasers like Dhurandhar and Chhaava with thoughtful picks like Dhadak 2 and Superboys of Malegaon, showing just how varied Indian cinema is right now.
About the winners and voting process
Winners are chosen by the Screen Academy, a group of over 50 respected filmmakers and cultural voices, using a tough scoring system designed by USC professor Priya Jaikumar.
With nearly everyone on board and scores averaged out for fairness, these awards aim to spotlight real talent on merit alone.