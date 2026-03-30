Chetak Screen Awards 2026 in Mumbai highlight makeup and hairstyling
Entertainment
The Chetak Screen Awards 2026 are coming up on April 5 in Mumbai, and this year, makeup and hairstyling pros are getting their moment to shine.
Shrikant Desai (Chhaava), Preetisheel Singh D'souza (Dhurandhar), and Khyati Malhotra (Homebound) are among the top nominees, showing just how much these behind-the-scenes artists shape the look and feel of Indian films.
'Emergency' and 'Superboys of Malegaon' nominated
The team from Emergency (Elizabeth Lawson Zeiss and Dhananjay M Prajapat) earned a nod for their collaborative work, while Superboys of Malegaon is represented by Tarannum Khan, Avan Contractor, and Dianne Commissariat.
These nominations really highlight how essential great styling is for bringing movie characters to life.