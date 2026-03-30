Chetak Screen Awards 2026 in Mumbai highlight makeup and hairstyling Entertainment Mar 30, 2026

The Chetak Screen Awards 2026 are coming up on April 5 in Mumbai, and this year, makeup and hairstyling pros are getting their moment to shine.

Shrikant Desai (Chhaava), Preetisheel Singh D'souza (Dhurandhar), and Khyati Malhotra (Homebound) are among the top nominees, showing just how much these behind-the-scenes artists shape the look and feel of Indian films.