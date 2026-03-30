Chetak Screen Awards April 5 Ghosal tops Best Female nominations
Entertainment
The Chetak Screen Awards are back on April 5 in Mumbai, shining a spotlight on the standout voices of Indian cinema.
This year's Best Playback Singer (Female) lineup is stacked: Shreya Ghosal leads with two big nominations for Saiyaara and Metro... In Dino.
Sandlas Bagchi nominated for 'Shararat'
Jasmine Sandlas and Madhubanti Bagchi scored a nod for their catchy duet "Shararat" from Dhurandhar.
Shilpa Rao returns with "Barbaad" from Saiyaara, while Parampara Tandon joins the list for "Humsafar," also from Saiyaara.
With so much variety, this year's awards promise some real excitement for music lovers!