Chetak Screen Awards April 5 in Mumbai spotlight best choreography

Double nods for Martis and Ganguly

Each nominee brings their own creative style to film dance:

Bosco Leslie Martis is nominated for Best Choreography for 'Ui Amma' (Azaad) and 'Bhasad Macha' (Deva),

Vijay Ganguly is nominated for Best Choreography for 'Shararat' (Dhurandhar) and 'Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka' (Thamma),

and Ganesh Acharya is nominated for Best Choreography for 'Panwadi Song' (Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari).

With so much talent in the mix, this award is definitely one to watch on awards night!