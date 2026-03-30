Chetak Screen Awards April 5 in Mumbai spotlight best choreography
The Chetak Screen Awards are back on April 5 in Mumbai, and the Best Choreography category is stacked with talent this year.
Bosco Leslie Martis stands out with two nods: for "Ui Amma" (Azaad) and "Bhasad Macha" (Deva).
Vijay Ganguly also scores double nominations for "Shararat" (Dhurandhar) and "Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka" (Thamma),
while dance legend Ganesh Acharya is recognized for the catchy "Panwadi Song" from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.
Double nods for Martis and Ganguly
Each nominee brings their own creative style to film dance:
Bosco Leslie Martis is nominated for Best Choreography for 'Ui Amma' (Azaad) and 'Bhasad Macha' (Deva),
Vijay Ganguly is nominated for Best Choreography for 'Shararat' (Dhurandhar) and 'Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka' (Thamma),
and Ganesh Acharya is nominated for Best Choreography for 'Panwadi Song' (Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari).
With so much talent in the mix, this award is definitely one to watch on awards night!