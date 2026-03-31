Chetak Screen Awards return April 5 Mumbai highlighting best editing
Entertainment
The Chetak Screen Awards are back on April 5 in Mumbai, and one of the most exciting categories this year is Best Editing.
This award spotlights editors who shape how we experience stories on screen.
The nominees are Shivkumar V Panicker (Dhurandhar), Ninad Khanolkar (Haq), Nitin Baid (Homebound), Devendra Murdeshwar and Rohit Makwana (Saiyaara), and Anand Subaya (Superboys of Malegaon).
Editors nominated include Panicker for 'Dhurandhar'
Panicker is nominated for Dhurandhar, while Khanolkar is nominated for Haq.
Baid is nominated for Homebound. Murdeshwar and Makwana teamed up for Saiyaara, and Subaya brings his touch to Superboys of Malegaon.
It's a stacked lineup: let's see who takes home the trophy!