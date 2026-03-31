Chetak Screen Awards return April 5 Mumbai highlighting best editing Entertainment Mar 31, 2026

The Chetak Screen Awards are back on April 5 in Mumbai, and one of the most exciting categories this year is Best Editing.

This award spotlights editors who shape how we experience stories on screen.

The nominees are Shivkumar V Panicker (Dhurandhar), Ninad Khanolkar (Haq), Nitin Baid (Homebound), Devendra Murdeshwar and Rohit Makwana (Saiyaara), and Anand Subaya (Superboys of Malegaon).