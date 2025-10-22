'Chhoriyan Chali Gaon' runner-up Krishna Shroff calls losing a win

The show dropped contestants into a Madhya Pradesh village, challenging them to adapt to rural life—far from their usual city routines. For Krishna, making it to second place behind the most experienced contestant felt like a real achievement.

Krishna's focus is on her fitness business

Outside reality TV, Krishna is all about fitness. She co-founded MMA Matrix, a fast-growing brand that mixes martial arts with functional training.

While she is exploring opportunities in reality TV, she says her real focus is building her fitness business and helping others get stronger.