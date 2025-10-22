Next Article
'Innocent' release date: Althaf Salim's comedy-drama hits theaters on this day
Entertainment
Heads up, movie fans! "Innocent," a new comedy-drama starring Althaf Salim and Anarkali Marikar, lands in theaters on November 7.
Directed by first-timer Satheesh Thanvi, the film promises a blend of humor and nostalgia, teased by a playful "Save the Date" poster featuring Salim and Anna Prasad.
Kili Paul, Joemon Jyothir, Azees Nedumangad join Salim
The movie marks the Malayalam debut of Tanzanian social media star Kili Paul, known for his viral lip-syncs. Alongside Joemon Jyothir and Azees Nedumangad, he adds to the film's comedic energy.
The soundtrack is already making waves—especially Paul's rendition of "Kakke Kakke Koodevid," adapted as "Pottas Pottitheri," which fans are loving—while tracks like "Athishayam" and "Ambampo" are building even more hype for release day.