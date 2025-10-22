'Innocent' release date: Althaf Salim's comedy-drama hits theaters on this day

Kili Paul, Joemon Jyothir, Azees Nedumangad join Salim

The movie marks the Malayalam debut of Tanzanian social media star Kili Paul, known for his viral lip-syncs. Alongside Joemon Jyothir and Azees Nedumangad, he adds to the film's comedic energy.

The soundtrack is already making waves—especially Paul's rendition of "Kakke Kakke Koodevid," adapted as "Pottas Pottitheri," which fans are loving—while tracks like "Athishayam" and "Ambampo" are building even more hype for release day.