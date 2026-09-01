Chinese film 'Dear You' earns nearly $300 million in China
Dear You, a low-budget Chinese movie, has unexpectedly become a massive hit in 2026, earning nearly $300 million in China and catching attention across Southeast Asia.
The film follows a grandson on a heartfelt journey to Thailand to search for his grandfather and uncover family history through qiaopi, letters written by overseas Chinese migrants to their families, often sent along with remittances.
Premieres September 4 across North America
Dear You is set for its North American premiere on September 4, showing in 23 US states and two Canadian locations thanks to Well Go USA.
This release highlights how Chinese films are making bigger waves internationally; through October 20, 2025, they pulled in $140 million across 46 countries and regions.
In North America, box office earnings from Chinese movies jumped by 158% in 2025, showing just how much audiences are embracing these stories.