Chiranjeevi, 70, shares workout video ahead of 'Mega 158' muhurtham Entertainment May 21, 2026

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi just dropped a workout video on X (formerly Twitter), and honestly, it's pretty motivating. At 70, he's doing resistance and functional exercises with real focus.

"Every day is another opportunity to push beyond limits..." he shared.

He's also gearing up for his next film, Mega 158, which kicks off with its muhurtham ceremony on May 21, 2026.