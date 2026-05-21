Chiranjeevi, 70, shares workout video ahead of 'Mega 158' muhurtham
Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi just dropped a workout video on X (formerly Twitter), and honestly, it's pretty motivating. At 70, he's doing resistance and functional exercises with real focus.
"Every day is another opportunity to push beyond limits..." he shared.
He's also gearing up for his next film, Mega 158, which kicks off with its muhurtham ceremony on May 21, 2026.
Goyal: exercise helps seniors stay independent
Chiranjeevi's routine isn't just about looking fit: it focuses on strength and mobility that help with everyday stuff like climbing stairs or walking.
Fitness expert Garima Goyal says regular exercise helps seniors stay strong and independent: "Growing older is inevitable, but growing weaker is not always necessary."
Chiranjeevi's dedication shows that staying active can be inspiring at any age.