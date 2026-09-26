Dubbing begins for Chiranjeevi's action drama 'Kaaka'
What's the story
The team behind the highly anticipated action entertainer Kaaka, directed by Bobby Kolli and starring megastar Chiranjeevi, has reportedly begun dubbing. The cast started this process after a traditional pooja ceremony, with other post-production activities also underway simultaneously. KVN Productions had recently revealed the title through a teaser and announced its release on January 13 next year.
Teaser insights
Title teaser offered a glimpse of the plot
The title teaser of Kaaka introduced Chiranjeevi as Satyam, a supervisor at Ammaji Aqua Industries, a shrimp farm.
It showed an employee trying to return a key to Chiranjeevi but accidentally dropping it in a pool of shrimps.
Chiranjeevi then retrieved the key using an electromagnet, along with several weapons.
The project's technical crew includes cinematographer Karthik Palani and editor Niranjan Devaramane.
Character details
More about 'Kaaka'
Chiranjeevi recently unveiled his character's name in the film: Kadiri Kalidas.
The film is being touted as a high-octane action entertainer with a strong emotional and family-oriented narrative.
Anaswara Rajan and Nivetha Pethuraj play pivotal roles in this project, backed by Venkat K Narayana.
The film is a follow-up to Chiranjeevi and Kolli's successful 2023 venture Waltair Veerayya.