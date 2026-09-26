Dubbing begins for Chiranjeevi's action drama 'Kaaka'

The title teaser of Kaaka introduced Chiranjeevi as Satyam, a supervisor at Ammaji Aqua Industries, a shrimp farm.

It showed an employee trying to return a key to Chiranjeevi but accidentally dropping it in a pool of shrimps.

Chiranjeevi then retrieved the key using an electromagnet, along with several weapons.

The project's technical crew includes cinematographer Karthik Palani and editor Niranjan Devaramane.