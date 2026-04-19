Pawan Kalyan 'recovering well' after surgery, shares Chiranjeevi

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan underwent surgery on Saturday evening. The news was confirmed by his brother, actor Chiranjeevi , who took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a health update. He assured fans that Kalyan is "safe, stable, and recovering well" after the medical procedure. "There is no cause for concern," he added.

Recovery timeline Doctors have advised Kalyan to take a break from work Chiranjeevi further revealed that doctors have advised Kalyan to take a break from work for at least a week. "Kalyan Babu has successfully undergone a medical procedure and is now safe, stable, and recovering well. As per the doctors, it may take about a week for him to return to his normal routine," he wrote on X.

Health complications Kalyan has been unwell for past few months The Jana Sena Party released a statement detailing Kalyan's health issues. The party said he had been suffering from health-related problems for the past few months, which worsened during an official meeting on Friday. "While discussing administrative matters with his officials on Friday morning, he experienced severe discomfort." Following this, he canceled his official engagements and went to the hospital, where doctors advised surgery after conducting several tests, including an MRI scan.

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Twitter Post Here's the party's statement Deputy Chief Minister Sri @PawanKalyan Undergoes Surgery



Janasena Party Chief, Hon'ble Deputy CM Sri Pawan Kalyan underwent surgery on Saturday evening. While discussing administrative matters with his officials on Friday morning, he experienced severe discomfort. He has been… — JanaSena Party (@JanaSenaParty) April 18, 2026

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