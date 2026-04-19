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Home / News / Entertainment News / Pawan Kalyan 'recovering well' after surgery, shares Chiranjeevi
Pawan Kalyan 'recovering well' after surgery, shares Chiranjeevi
Pawan Kalyan is safe and stable

Pawan Kalyan 'recovering well' after surgery, shares Chiranjeevi

By Isha Sharma
Apr 19, 2026
05:12 pm
What's the story

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan underwent surgery on Saturday evening. The news was confirmed by his brother, actor Chiranjeevi, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a health update. He assured fans that Kalyan is "safe, stable, and recovering well" after the medical procedure. "There is no cause for concern," he added.

Recovery timeline

Doctors have advised Kalyan to take a break from work

Chiranjeevi further revealed that doctors have advised Kalyan to take a break from work for at least a week. "Kalyan Babu has successfully undergone a medical procedure and is now safe, stable, and recovering well. As per the doctors, it may take about a week for him to return to his normal routine," he wrote on X.

Health complications

Kalyan has been unwell for past few months

The Jana Sena Party released a statement detailing Kalyan's health issues. The party said he had been suffering from health-related problems for the past few months, which worsened during an official meeting on Friday. "While discussing administrative matters with his officials on Friday morning, he experienced severe discomfort." Following this, he canceled his official engagements and went to the hospital, where doctors advised surgery after conducting several tests, including an MRI scan.

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Twitter Post

Here's the party's statement

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Family update

Long-term precautions necessary for complete recovery: Doctors

Kalyan's wife, Anna Lezhneva, also took to Instagram Stories to reassure fans about his recovery. She wrote, "He is recovering. All is well. Thank you." The party further noted that while doctors have advised him to rest for a week or 10 days before resuming official programs, they have also indicated that "long-term precautions" will be necessary for complete recovery.

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