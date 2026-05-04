'My whole body language changed': Chitrangda on her 'Maatrubhumi' role
What's the story
Chitrangda Singh, who will be seen opposite Salman Khan in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, has revealed that her character is "very different" from the women her frequent collaborator-director Sudhir Mishra usually writes. In an interview with Variety India, she said, "It was very nice to play somebody who is so soft, giving and totally invested."
Character details
This is how she described her character
Singh further said, "This character is that of an absolutely simple woman who's totally in love with the family, the husband, the kids, and believes 'My house is my temple.'" "I think it's in your being more than just dialogues which was what I was trying to do with the character. I hope it comes across like that."
Character preparation
How she prepared for the role
Singh also revealed how she prepared for the role. "Well, the fact was that they didn't want me to look like Chitrangda at all. That's one thing that was very clear." "The usual actor tools, of course. I think when we worked on the hair, the clothes, etc. I just suddenly looked like another person." "I started to behave differently, sit differently. My whole body language changed!"
Film details
Everything to know about 'Maatrubhumi'
Formerly titled Battle of Galwan, and based on the 2020 India-China skirmishes in the Galwan Valley, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is a military drama directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salman Khan Films. The film dropped a teaser in December 2025 and then underwent a title change. Initially slated for an April 2026 release, a new release date has not yet been confirmed, though an August release is being eyed.