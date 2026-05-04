'My whole body language changed': Chitrangda on her 'Maatrubhumi' role 

Chitrangda Singh, who will be seen opposite Salman Khan in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, has revealed that her character is "very different" from the women her frequent collaborator-director Sudhir Mishra usually writes. In an interview with Variety India, she said, "It was very nice to play somebody who is so soft, giving and totally invested."

Character details This is how she described her character Singh further said, "This character is that of an absolutely simple woman who's totally in love with the family, the husband, the kids, and believes 'My house is my temple.'" "I think it's in your being more than just dialogues which was what I was trying to do with the character. I hope it comes across like that."

Character preparation How she prepared for the role Singh also revealed how she prepared for the role. "Well, the fact was that they didn't want me to look like Chitrangda at all. That's one thing that was very clear." "The usual actor tools, of course. I think when we worked on the hair, the clothes, etc. I just suddenly looked like another person." "I started to behave differently, sit differently. My whole body language changed!"

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