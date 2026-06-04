'Chunnari Chunnari' remake angers Bhattacharya, Raheja and Singh respond Entertainment Jun 04, 2026

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is bringing back the iconic 1990s song "Chunnari Chunnari," but not everyone's happy about it.

Original singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya isn't thrilled with the remake, and he's voiced his disappointment.

The creators, Akshay Raheja and IP Singh, say they respect Abhijeet's feelings (after all, he recorded the classic) but believe music evolves and opinions change.

They also mention support from industry legends like Anu Malik and Sameer.