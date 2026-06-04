'Chunnari Chunnari' remake angers Bhattacharya, Raheja and Singh respond
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is bringing back the iconic 1990s song "Chunnari Chunnari," but not everyone's happy about it.
Original singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya isn't thrilled with the remake, and he's voiced his disappointment.
The creators, Akshay Raheja and IP Singh, say they respect Abhijeet's feelings (after all, he recorded the classic) but believe music evolves and opinions change.
They also mention support from industry legends like Anu Malik and Sameer.
Raheja and Singh defend nostalgic remake
Raheja and Singh insist their version aims to keep the original's nostalgic feel while giving it a fresh twist for today's listeners.
IP Singh says the song's essence and nostalgia are intact.
The film stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, with David Dhawan directing. Catch it in theaters from June 5!