Malayalam cinematographer Shaji Kumar dies at 57 amid film shoot
What's the story
Renowned Malayalam cinematographer Shaji Kumar has passed away at the age of 57. The news was confirmed by the FEFKA Directors's Union in a statement on Tuesday. "With deep sorrow, we inform you that our beloved member, renowned cinematographer Shaji Kumar, has passed away," it read. "He was an integral part of many successful films and his loss will be deeply felt."
Details
He is survived by his wife and 2 sons
Kumar was in Alappuzha for the shoot of an upcoming film starring Dileep when he fell ill. He was admitted to a hospital where his condition initially improved but later deteriorated.
The FEFKA Directors's Union mourned his death, saying his contribution to the industry will always be remembered.
He is survived by his wife Smitha and sons Aryan and Sooryan.
Career highlights
His notable works include 'Naran,' 'Pulimurugan,' and 'Odiyan'
Born in Thiruvananthapuram, Kumar started his career as an associate of veteran cinematographer Vipin Mohan.
He made his independent debut with the 2001 film Uthaman and went on to work on over 50 films across different genres.
His notable credits include Naran, Pulimurugan, Odiyan, Madhura Raja, Pokkiri Raja, Nasrani, Ramaleela, Ittymaani: Made in China, and Thudarum.
Filmmaker partnerships
Kumar's collaborations with various directors
Kumar worked with several established filmmakers, including Joshiy, Shaji Kailas, VM Vinu, M Padmakumar and Vysakh. He also worked with Tharun Moorthy.
His recent cinematography assignments included Athimanoharam, starring Mohanlal and directed by Tharun Moorthy, and Suresh Gopi's Ottakomban.
As per India Today, his body will be kept at Ernakulam Gokulam Convention Centre from 10:00am to 1:00pm. His funeral will take place at his house in Perumbavoor at 7:00pm.
May he rest in peace.