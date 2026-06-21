Australian documentary 'Shared Table' heads to Indian cinemas
What's the story
Cinepolis India has acquired the Australian documentary Shared Table: Regional Heroes for a limited theatrical release in India, reported Variety. The film, directed by Melbourne-based Indian-Australian filmmaker Nandita Chakraborty, recently had its world premiere at the 19th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) in the international competition section. It is also the only Australian film selected for MIFF 2026.
Film synopsis
More about the documentary
Shared Table: Regional Heroes takes viewers on an unplanned road trip across regional Victoria, Australia. The documentary delves into the lives of four migrant communities who open their homes and kitchens to discuss identity, displacement, and cultural memory through food. It is produced by CALD Community Voices and Niru Tripathi with support from the Victorian Government.
Distributor's statement
Devang Sampat on film's theatrical release
Devang Sampat, managing director of Cinepolis India, said they were excited to partner with Chakraborty and Tripathi for the film's theatrical release. He described Shared Table: Regional Heroes as "a deeply human documentary that celebrates community, identity, diversity, inclusivity, and the universal language of food." The distribution is being handled by Cinepolis, meaning that the release isn't limited to their theaters.
Film's journey
Here's what director Chakraborty said
Chakraborty, who moved from Kolkata to Australia in 2000, expressed her delight at the film's release in India. She said, "The film shines a light on inspiring stories from regional Victoria, voices often overlooked in conversations dominated by Australia's major cities." After its run in India, Shared Table: Regional Heroes will have its Australian premiere at the Melbourne Documentary Film Festival.