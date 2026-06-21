Australian documentary 'Shared Table' heads to Indian cinemas

Distributor's statement

Devang Sampat on film's theatrical release

Devang Sampat, managing director of Cinepolis India, said they were excited to partner with Chakraborty and Tripathi for the film's theatrical release. He described Shared Table: Regional Heroes as "a deeply human documentary that celebrates community, identity, diversity, inclusivity, and the universal language of food." The distribution is being handled by Cinepolis, meaning that the release isn't limited to their theaters.