Why was Circoloco concert in Mumbai canceled abruptly?

The much-awaited Circoloco concert in Mumbai , scheduled for April 19 at Jio World Garden in Bandra Kurla Complex, was unexpectedly canceled just hours before it was set to start. The event, which was supposed to be the India debut of the famous Ibiza rave brand, had generated a lot of buzz and was expected to run from 2:00pm-10:00pm. So, what happened?

Official statement 'The required permissions have not been granted' In an official statement on social media, the organizers revealed that the cancellation was due to regulatory hurdles. They said, "The required permissions have not been granted. As organizers, we fully respect and must adhere to all government guidelines and decisions." They also apologized to disappointed ticket holders and initiated refunds for all attendees and table bookings.

Recent incident 9x9 concert issue led to the cancellation? The sudden cancellation comes after the recent controversy surrounding the Italian techno duo 9x9 (999999999) concert at NESCO, Goregaon East, on April 11. The event made headlines after two MBA students reportedly died due to a suspected drug overdose. Initial investigations suggested that the substance involved was MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy or molly. Authorities have since taken into custody the alleged supplier, and the investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

Safety measures Increased scrutiny around large-scale events In the wake of the incident, officials seem to have increased scrutiny around large-scale events in the city, especially outdoor gatherings. Although no direct official link has been stated, the timing suggests heightened caution from civic authorities like the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. A spokesperson associated with NESCO had earlier said, "We extend our condolences to those affected." The organizers of that event also confirmed their cooperation with the investigation.

Advertisement