Clarke survived 2 brain hemorrhages during 'Game of Thrones'
Emilia Clarke, best known as Daenerys in Game of Thrones, just shared how she survived two serious brain hemorrhages during her time on the show.
After Season one, she suddenly felt like "imagine an elastic band just snapping around your brain" and ended up crawling to the bathroom, terrified she was "In that moment, I knew I was being brain-damaged."
The experience left her anxious and withdrawn, but she pushed herself to keep acting despite fears about how others would see her.
Second aneurysm prompted Clarke's emergency surgery
While treating the first brain hemorrhage, doctors found a second aneurysm that later required emergency surgery during a Broadway show.
Clarke needed emergency surgery, and things got so serious that doctors warned her parents she might not make it.
She admits these health scares felt like personal failures at first but says she eventually drew strength from them, and from her passion for acting, to keep moving forward.