Clarke survived 2 brain hemorrhages during 'Game of Thrones' Entertainment May 15, 2026

Emilia Clarke, best known as Daenerys in Game of Thrones, just shared how she survived two serious brain hemorrhages during her time on the show.

After Season one, she suddenly felt like "imagine an elastic band just snapping around your brain" and ended up crawling to the bathroom, terrified she was "In that moment, I knew I was being brain-damaged."

The experience left her anxious and withdrawn, but she pushed herself to keep acting despite fears about how others would see her.