Clooney calls Trump's Iran threat 'war crimes,' White House mocks
Entertainment
Hollywood star George Clooney called out President Trump for "war crimes" after Trump threatened Iran with harsh consequences, saying a "whole civilization will die tonight" if no agreement was reached.
The White House quickly fired back, with communications director Steven Cheung mocking Clooney's acting career on social media.
Mixed reactions to 2-week cease-fire
Clooney brushed off the personal digs and urged for real conversations during these tense times.
Despite the drama, Trump has announced a fragile two-week cease-fire with Iran, though details are still being worked out.
Reactions are mixed: Trump's supporters see it as a win, while critics remain skeptical.