Clooneys arrive in Venice for 83rd International Film Festival
Entertainment
George Clooney and his wife Amal just landed in Venice for the 83rd International Film Festival, stepping off a private wooden water taxi in style:
George in a black polo and white pants, Amal rocking a green silk blazer with matching shorts.
Clooney to receive Golden Lion Wednesday
Clooney will be honored with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at Wednesday's opening ceremony, with Laura Dern (his Jay Kelly co-star) presenting him the award.
He said in a statement ahead of the ceremony that "to be given the Golden Lion is a tremendous honor," and joked, "It also probably means I'm old, but I'll take it."
Both are festival regulars; Jay Kelly premiered here last year.