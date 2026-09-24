Close's team contacted producers before 'Hunger Games' auditions, seeking role
Glenn Close didn't just wait to be cast. Her team actually reached out to producers before auditions even started, hoping for a role in the new Hunger Games movie.
Director Francis Lawrence and producer Nina Jacobson shared how her enthusiasm stood out.
Known for classics like Fatal Attraction, Close now plays Drusilla Sickle in the film.
Producers say Close mentored younger actors
Close's character, Drusilla, has a bold style reminiscent of Effie Trinket (played by Elle Fanning). She worked closely with Lawrence over virtual meetings to shape Drusilla's unique voice.
While filming District 12 scenes in Germany, Close chose to stay on set in her trailer instead of a hotel, showing real dedication.
Producers say she brought great energy and mentored younger actors, making the whole experience better for everyone.