'Cocktail 2': How much did Shahid, Kriti charge?

Actor's paycheck

Kapoor's fee dropped for 'Cocktail' sequel

Kapoor, who plays Kunal in Cocktail 2, reportedly charged ₹35 crore for his role. This is a significant drop from his last release O'Romeo, where he was allegedly paid ₹45 crore. However, the film underperformed at the box office and failed to make an impact on OTT as well. Kapoor is now looking for a smashing comeback with Cocktail 2.