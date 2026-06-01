'Cocktail 2': How much did Shahid, Kriti charge?
What's the story
The much-anticipated spiritual sequel to the 2012 romantic comedy Cocktail, titled Cocktail 2, is set to release on June 19. The film features Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. While the trailer is yet to be released, new reports have revealed the fees of the main cast members. Let's take a look.
Actor's paycheck
Kapoor's fee dropped for 'Cocktail' sequel
Kapoor, who plays Kunal in Cocktail 2, reportedly charged ₹35 crore for his role. This is a significant drop from his last release O'Romeo, where he was allegedly paid ₹45 crore. However, the film underperformed at the box office and failed to make an impact on OTT as well. Kapoor is now looking for a smashing comeback with Cocktail 2.
Female leads
Mandanna, Sanon charged ₹15 crore each
Both leading ladies, Mandanna and Sanon, have reportedly been paid ₹15 crore each for Cocktail 2. The film is directed by Homi Adajania and has been made on a reported budget of ₹80 crore. The movie has been written by Tarun Jain and filmmaker Luv Ranjan.