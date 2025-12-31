Next Article
'Cocktail 2' lands in theaters late 2026
Entertainment
Heads up, movie fans—Cocktail 2 is on the way!
Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna are teaming up for this sequel, which is aiming for a release between August and October 2026.
The film's already filming at cool spots across India and abroad, with director Homi Adajania back at the helm.
Some behind-the-scenes pics have even made their way online, giving everyone a sneak peek.
Who's making it happen
Produced by Maddock Films and written by Luv Ranjan, Cocktail 2 brings a fresh cast to the beloved series.
Adajania returns as director after the original 2012 hit.
Kapoor was last seen in Deva; Sanon recently starred in Tere Ishk Mein (November 2025), while Mandanna appeared in Thamma.