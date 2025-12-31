Next Article
iBomma piracy case: Hyderabad Police bust fake ID scam
Entertainment
Hyderabad Police just uncovered that the main accused in the iBomma piracy case, Immandi Ravi, ran the platform using someone else's identity.
Turns out, he used Bengaluru professional V. Prahlad's details without Prahlad even knowing—Prahlad confirmed his name was misused, showing how far this fraud went.
Assets frozen as investigation deepens
Police have now frozen about ₹3 crore of Ravi's assets and are digging through digital and payment records to track down others involved.
While they're still figuring out exactly how much money was made from the site, officials say they're focused on breaking up the entire piracy network and holding everyone responsible.