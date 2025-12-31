Next Article
'Ikkis' brings a real hero's story to theaters January 1
Entertainment
"Ikkis," a biographical war drama based on true events, lands in theaters January 1, 2026.
Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Maddock Films, it tells the inspiring story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at just 21 during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War.
Cast & what makes it special
Agastya Nanda stars as Khetarpal. Dharmendra appears in his final film as Brigadier M.L. Khetarpal, with Jaideep Ahlawat also joining the cast.
In a heartfelt touch, Bobby Deol lends his voice to younger versions of Dharmendra's character—an emotional tribute that has been noted for its sincerity.