Salim Merchant had to skip a big Bollywood film this year
Salim Merchant, one half of the music duo Salim-Sulaiman, shared that he had to say no to a major Bollywood movie in 2025 because the deadlines were just too tight.
"This year, there was something I had to say no to, and that was very tough," he told Mumbai Mirror.
Why'd he pass on it?
Salim explained they simply couldn't match the film's fast turnaround.
Instead, the duo focused on releasing 103 songs across pop, devotional, ghazal, and folk genres—while also pouring their energy into Season 6 of Bhoomi.
This season brought together stars like Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal to celebrate India's musical diversity.
Not their 1st tough call
Turns out Salim-Sulaiman have faced creative roadblocks before—like when their iconic Chak De! India track was rejected seven times before finally making it in just two hours.
Even "Maula Mere" almost didn't happen because it was considered too sad at first.