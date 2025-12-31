'Dhurandhar' nears ₹1,100cr; can it be the biggest Bollywood grosser?

The spy-thriller Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna , is continuing its successful run at the box office. The film's collection saw a slight increase on Tuesday (₹11.25cr), bringing its total domestic net collection to over ₹712.25 crore in just 26 days (per Sacnilk). This growth comes as the movie benefits from the New Year's Eve celebrations.

Box office performance 'Dhurandhar' maintains a strong interest across weeks The film's first week reportedly raked in ₹207.25cr, followed by a record-breaking second week with earnings of ₹253.25cr—the highest so far! Despite a dip in the third week (₹172cr), it has maintained steady collections in its fourth week (₹79.75cr). It is likely to cross ₹100cr in its fourth week, too.

Record chase 'Dhurandhar' eyes record-breaking ₹1,160cr lifetime collections With ₹1,095cr worldwide total, Dhurandhar is now eyeing the ₹1,160cr lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. If it manages to achieve this feat by the end of its theatrical run, it will become the biggest Bollywood grosser of all time. The film has already crossed the ₹1,000cr gross mark and surpassed Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD (₹1,040cr) and Khan's Pathaan (₹1,055cr).