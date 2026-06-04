'Cocktail 2' pre-sales have already recovered 75cr of 150cr budget
Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, is already making waves: it's recovered 50% of its ₹150 crore budget through pre-sales.
With a production cost of ₹95 crore and the stars earning ₹35 crore between them, the film's trailer was unveiled a few days ago at an event in Mumbai and has fans buzzing.
Sanon denies 'Cocktail 2' lesbian rumors
Shot over 70 days in international locations, Cocktail 2 is one of Bollywood's biggest romantic comedies in terms of budget. The team focused on scale, style, and music to create a big-screen vibe.
Kriti Sanon recently cleared up rumors about a lesbian storyline (Homi Adajania says it's just her off-screen friendship with Mandanna that sparked speculation).
Director Homi Adajania said the team hypothetically thought Shahid Kapoor as a "third angle."
The sequel to the original Cocktail lands in theaters on June 19, 2026.