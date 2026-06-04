'Cocktail 2' pre-sales have already recovered 75cr of 150cr budget

Sanon denies 'Cocktail 2' lesbian rumors

Shot over 70 days in international locations, Cocktail 2 is one of Bollywood's biggest romantic comedies in terms of budget. The team focused on scale, style, and music to create a big-screen vibe.

Kriti Sanon recently cleared up rumors about a lesbian storyline (Homi Adajania says it's just her off-screen friendship with Mandanna that sparked speculation).

Director Homi Adajania said the team hypothetically thought Shahid Kapoor as a "third angle."

The sequel to the original Cocktail lands in theaters on June 19, 2026.