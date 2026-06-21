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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Cocktail 2' shows growth; nears ₹30cr mark after 2 days
'Cocktail 2' shows growth; nears ₹30cr mark after 2 days
'Cocktail 2' box office collection

'Cocktail 2' shows growth; nears ₹30cr mark after 2 days

By Isha Sharma
Jun 21, 2026
09:48 am
What's the story

The romantic drama Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon, has seen a jump in its box-office collection on the second day of release. The film collected ₹16.25 crore on Saturday, taking its total India gross collection to ₹35.7 crore and total India net collection to ₹29.75 crore so far, per Sacnilk.

Box office surge

Film's word-of-mouth has been positive

The film's word-of-mouth has been positive despite mixed reviews. It is expected to end its opening weekend with a total collection of around ₹50 crore in just three days. Cocktail 2 is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, Pramita R Vijan, and Ankur Garg. It also stars Tiku Talsania in a key role.

Film synopsis

Know more about the film

Cocktail 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film Cocktail. The story revolves around Kunal (Kapoor) and Diya (Mandanna), college sweethearts who love each other but don't believe in marriage. Things change when Ally (Sanon), Diya's friend, enters their lives. The film explores themes of love, insecurity, and loyalty in relationships.

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