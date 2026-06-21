'Cocktail 2' shows growth; nears ₹30cr mark after 2 days
What's the story
The romantic drama Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon, has seen a jump in its box-office collection on the second day of release. The film collected ₹16.25 crore on Saturday, taking its total India gross collection to ₹35.7 crore and total India net collection to ₹29.75 crore so far, per Sacnilk.
Box office surge
Film's word-of-mouth has been positive
The film's word-of-mouth has been positive despite mixed reviews. It is expected to end its opening weekend with a total collection of around ₹50 crore in just three days. Cocktail 2 is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, Pramita R Vijan, and Ankur Garg. It also stars Tiku Talsania in a key role.
Film synopsis
Know more about the film
Cocktail 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film Cocktail. The story revolves around Kunal (Kapoor) and Diya (Mandanna), college sweethearts who love each other but don't believe in marriage. Things change when Ally (Sanon), Diya's friend, enters their lives. The film explores themes of love, insecurity, and loyalty in relationships.