'Cocktail 2' shows growth; nears ₹30cr mark after 2 days

Box office surge

Film's word-of-mouth has been positive

The film's word-of-mouth has been positive despite mixed reviews. It is expected to end its opening weekend with a total collection of around ₹50 crore in just three days. Cocktail 2 is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, Pramita R Vijan, and Ankur Garg. It also stars Tiku Talsania in a key role.