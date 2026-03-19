Shahid, Kriti, Rashmika starrer 'Cocktail 2' teaser leaked
What's the story
The much-anticipated teaser for Cocktail 2 was leaked after its debut in the theaters, giving fans a sneak peek into the upcoming film. The Homi Adajania directorial is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit rom-com Cocktail, which featured Diana Penty, Deepika Padukone, and Saif Ali Khan. The new movie stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.
Teaser details
What's in the 'Cocktail 2' teaser?
The teaser for Cocktail 2 is essentially a preview of the film's song Jab Talak. In this short clip, we see Kapoor, Sanon, and Mandanna dancing at what appears to be a lively beach party. The song's vibe may remind viewers of the original Cocktail's iconic track, Tumhi Ho Bandhu.
Fan reactions
Disappointing reactions to the song's sneak peek
While fans are hopeful about the upcoming movie, they were left disappointed with the first glimpse of the song Jab Talak. One netizen wrote, "Music sucks. Hopefully there are better songs in the movie." Another quipped, "Tf was that, need to listen to tum hi ho bandhu." While a third compared the teaser to an ad, "Ye koi Summer drink ki advertisement lg rhi hai."
Film details
Sanon on why film is special
Earlier, in an interview with Zoom, Sanon had said, "I think I'm looking so different from what I have ever looked, which I'm very excited about, and it's also very fresh." "When you watch Cocktail 1 also, something about it still feels today." "It doesn't make you feel like it's what, 12 years old or something, you know? And I think that's how even this film is. It's very refreshing." Cocktail 2 releases on June 19.