Shahid, Kriti, Rashmika starrer 'Cocktail 2' teaser leaked

The much-anticipated teaser for Cocktail 2 was leaked after its debut in the theaters, giving fans a sneak peek into the upcoming film. The Homi Adajania directorial is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit rom-com Cocktail, which featured Diana Penty , Deepika Padukone , and Saif Ali Khan . The new movie stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

Teaser details What's in the 'Cocktail 2' teaser? The teaser for Cocktail 2 is essentially a preview of the film's song Jab Talak. In this short clip, we see Kapoor, Sanon, and Mandanna dancing at what appears to be a lively beach party. The song's vibe may remind viewers of the original Cocktail's iconic track, Tumhi Ho Bandhu.

Fan reactions Disappointing reactions to the song's sneak peek While fans are hopeful about the upcoming movie, they were left disappointed with the first glimpse of the song Jab Talak. One netizen wrote, "Music sucks. Hopefully there are better songs in the movie." Another quipped, "Tf was that, need to listen to tum hi ho bandhu." While a third compared the teaser to an ad, "Ye koi Summer drink ki advertisement lg rhi hai."

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