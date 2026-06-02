'Cocktail 2' trailer: Shahid, Kriti, Rashmika explore chaotic love

The much-anticipated trailer for Cocktail 2 was released on Tuesday, ahead of the film's June 19 release. Produced by Maddock Films and directed by Homi Adajania , it features a new lead trio of Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. A spiritual sequel to Cocktail (2012), the film promises to explore the complexities of modern relationships and friendships in urban settings.

Trailer insights Exploring the intricacies of modern relationships The trailer introduces us to three friends navigating the transition from casual relationships to serious commitments, while also challenging traditional notions of long-term partnerships. The characters grapple with their own insecurities, fear of change, and the feeling of not knowing what's in store. It's an urban city setting with a focus on the protagonists' chemistry.

Character dynamics 'When a relationship is new, it's exciting' The trailer opens with Kapoor's character contemplating relationships and love. His voiceover in Hindi says, "Whenever a relationship is new, it's exciting because it's new." As he talks about the changing nature of relationships, Sanon's character interrupts with a playful suggestion: "Like a threesome?" The story then shifts to picturesque locations in Italy where the three lead characters are seen spending time together.

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Plot progression 'Tum Hi Ho Bandhu's modern rendition also features in trailer As the trailer unfolds, the emotional conflict becomes clearer. Sanon and Mandanna's characters seem to be vying for Kapoor's affection. Toward the end of the trailer, both women are seen arguing over who will eventually become Kapoor's bride, leaving him with a difficult choice. The film also features a modern rendition of Tum Hi Ho Bandhu from Cocktail (2012).

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