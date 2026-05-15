Colbert ends 'The Late Show' with Stewart Spielberg Springsteen Byrne
Entertainment
Stephen Colbert is wrapping up The Late Show with a star-studded final week. Expect appearances from Jon Stewart, Steven Spielberg, Bruce Springsteen, and David Byrne.
Things kick off with The Worst of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, a playful segment that's not just a highlight reel.
Wednesday 'The Colbert Questionert' features Springsteen
Tuesday brings Stewart and Spielberg together, plus a performance by Byrne.
On Wednesday, Colbert will run his fan-favorite "The Colbert Questionert" with Springsteen performing.
The guest list for Thursday's grand finale is still under wraps.
After signing off (the show ends due to CBS's financial issues), Colbert plans to co-write a Lord of the Rings film, so he won't be gone from our screens for long!