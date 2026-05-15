Colbert ends 'The Late Show' with Stewart Spielberg Springsteen Byrne

Wednesday 'The Colbert Questionert' features Springsteen

Tuesday brings Stewart and Spielberg together, plus a performance by Byrne.

On Wednesday, Colbert will run his fan-favorite "The Colbert Questionert" with Springsteen performing.

The guest list for Thursday's grand finale is still under wraps.

After signing off (the show ends due to CBS's financial issues), Colbert plans to co-write a Lord of the Rings film, so he won't be gone from our screens for long!