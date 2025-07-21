Next Article
'Coldplay Cam' replaces 'Kiss Cam' at US sports events
Say goodbye to the classic "Kiss Cam" at US sports events—it's now the "Coldplay Cam."
This switch happened after a viral video caught Andy Byron, then-CEO of Astronomer Inc., and his colleague Kristin Cabot sharing an unexpected embrace at a Coldplay concert, sparking lots of online buzz and speculation.
How the incident unfolded
The stadium jumbotron broadcasted Byron and Cabot's surprised reactions to the crowd, and social media ran with it—memes, discussions, and plenty of opinions followed.
Astronomer Inc. responded by stressing their workplace standards, announcing Byron's resignation on July 19, 2025.
The whole episode has people talking about public moments, privacy, and professional boundaries in the age of viral videos.