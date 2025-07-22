Next Article
'Coldplay' incident: HR head on leave after CEO's dismissal
Kristin Cabot, Astronomer's Chief People Officer, is on leave after a Coldplay concert moment with ex-CEO Andy Byron caught public attention—especially when Chris Martin called them out from the stage.
Byron resigned right after, and now Cabot faces an internal investigation that could decide her future at the company.
Firing Cabot could get tricky
Legal experts say firing Cabot could get tricky since she's in a top HR role—just getting bad press isn't enough to let someone go.
Attorney Nicole Brenecki noted that proper process matters here.
The investigation will look into whether company rules were followed, especially since both Cabot and Byron are married to other people, adding some personal complications to the mix.