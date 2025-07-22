submerged demonstration E 1st timefaz E 1st timefazHE 1st time 'Super brake Women' so Basin $ ' Entertainment Jul 22, 2025

James Gunn's "Superman," starring David Corenswet, has already pulled in over $400 million worldwide since dropping on July 11.

With $235 million coming from the US alone and a production budget of $225 million, the movie has paid for itself and then some—all in less than two weeks.