Next Article
submerged demonstration E 1st timefaz E 1st timefazHE 1st time 'Super brake Women' so Basin $ '
James Gunn's "Superman," starring David Corenswet, has already pulled in over $400 million worldwide since dropping on July 11.
With $235 million coming from the US alone and a production budget of $225 million, the movie has paid for itself and then some—all in less than two weeks.
'Superman' vs 'Captain America': Race for the top continues
"Superman" is now the top-earning superhero film of 2025, giving Warner Bros. a much-needed win after DC's recent box office struggles.
The next big goal? Overtaking "Captain America: Brave New World's" $415 million global haul, though Marvel's "Fantastic Four: First Steps" lands this Friday and could shake up the race.