'Don' director Chandra Barot passes away at 86

Barot was inspired by the James Bond films

Barot started out as an assistant director before making his mark with Don, written by Salim-Javed and starring Amitabh Bachchan in a double role.

The film's fast-paced style inspired many remakes—including Farhan Akhtar's 2006 version—but Barot himself stayed mostly out of the spotlight, directing only a few more films.

He was known for his humility and respected by peers like Javed Akhtar.