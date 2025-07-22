Next Article
'Don' director Chandra Barot passes away at 86
Chandra Barot, the filmmaker behind Bollywood's classic Don, passed away in Mumbai at 86 after a long struggle with pulmonary fibrosis.
Born in Tanzania, Barot moved to India in 1967 and went on to direct Don (1978), a film that changed the game for action thrillers and became a massive hit.
Barot was inspired by the James Bond films
Barot started out as an assistant director before making his mark with Don, written by Salim-Javed and starring Amitabh Bachchan in a double role.
The film's fast-paced style inspired many remakes—including Farhan Akhtar's 2006 version—but Barot himself stayed mostly out of the spotlight, directing only a few more films.
He was known for his humility and respected by peers like Javed Akhtar.