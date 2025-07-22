Lauren Sanchez flaunts beaded Dior bag worth $15,000—details here
Lauren Sanchez—helicopter pilot and wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos—was spotted in the South of France, turning heads with a colorful Roberto Cavalli dress and an ultra-rare Dior Lady Dior Micro bag.
The all-over-beaded mini features a unique blue beaded "Reve d'Infini" design by Pietro Ruffo, inspired by Christian Dior's childhood home.
All about the limited-edition Dior bag
This Lady Dior Micro is a limited-edition collector's piece, originally priced at over $15,000 and now impossible to find in stores.
It even came with its own matching trunk, making it extra exclusive for fashion collectors.
Other notable bags in Lauren's collection
Lauren's collection doesn't stop there—she also owns the 2023 Hermes Kelly Midas (worth up to $250,000), several Hermes Birkins, and custom Judith Leiber clutches.
Her love for rare designer bags is seriously next level.