Billy Joel reassures fans after rare brain condition diagnosis
Billy Joel, 76, let fans know he's "okay" after being diagnosed with a rare brain condition called Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH).
He had to cancel his concert tour, but told everyone in an interview, "It was scary, but I just wanted to let people know: don't worry."
How doctors found out about Joel's NPH
Joel first noticed balance problems before doctors found out he had NPH—a disorder where extra fluid builds up in the brain and messes with movement, memory, and even bladder control.
As his symptoms got worse during shows, doctors told him to pause touring and focus on recovery.
Joel raises awareness about NPH
NPH mostly affects people over 65 and is often mistaken for other age-related issues.
By sharing his story openly, Joel is helping more people learn about this rare condition and its warning signs.