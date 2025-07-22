Marvel announces 'Iron Man,' 'X-Men' recast after 'Secret Wars'

RDJ will play Doctor Doom in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

This marks a major shift for Marvel fans.

The Russo brothers are directing "Avengers: Doomsday," where RDJ will debut as Doctor Doom on December 18, 2026.

Original X-Men stars Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen will briefly return before new actors take over in future films.

Marvel says these changes will keep stories fresh while honoring what came before—opening up all-new possibilities for the next phase of the MCU.