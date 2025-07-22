'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel starts filming in NYC

'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel adds 'chic and stylish' extras

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are all back for round two—though Adrian Grenier isn't returning. The story picks up with Miranda navigating a new media world while her former assistant now works at Dior.

Filming kicked off last month and heads to Italy next.

If you've ever dreamed of being in a movie, here's your chance: the team is looking for "chic and stylish" extras for Manhattan scenes on July 29-30.

The movie drops May 2026!