'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel starts filming in NYC
The Devil Wears Prada sequel (yep, it's happening!) just started filming in New York City under the code name Cerulean—a fun nod to Miranda Priestly's iconic monolog.
Crews are taking over 5th Avenue this week, so locals were asked to move their cars for the shoot on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.
'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel adds 'chic and stylish' extras
Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are all back for round two—though Adrian Grenier isn't returning. The story picks up with Miranda navigating a new media world while her former assistant now works at Dior.
Filming kicked off last month and heads to Italy next.
If you've ever dreamed of being in a movie, here's your chance: the team is looking for "chic and stylish" extras for Manhattan scenes on July 29-30.
The movie drops May 2026!