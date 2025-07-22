Deepika shares meme on how she asks Ranveer for opinions
Deepika Padukone just dropped a meme on Instagram showing how she still asks Ranveer Singh for his opinion, even after she's already decided—something a lot of couples can relate to.
The post quickly went viral for its honest take on married life.
Earlier this year, she also poked fun at Ranveer's dramatic phone habits, giving fans another glimpse into their playful relationship.
The couple often shares lighthearted moments online, and last September they introduced their daughter Dua to the world with a heartfelt post that got a lot of love.
Their mix of humor and warmth online keeps them popular—not just as actors, but as everyone's favorite Bollywood couple.
While their personal life gets plenty of attention, Ranveer is busy on the film front too—he was recently in "Singham Again" and has big projects like "Don 3" and "Dhurandhar" lined up.