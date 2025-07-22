Deepika shares meme on how she asks Ranveer for opinions Entertainment Jul 22, 2025

Deepika Padukone just dropped a meme on Instagram showing how she still asks Ranveer Singh for his opinion, even after she's already decided—something a lot of couples can relate to.

The post quickly went viral for its honest take on married life.

Earlier this year, she also poked fun at Ranveer's dramatic phone habits, giving fans another glimpse into their playful relationship.