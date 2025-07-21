'Ted Lasso' season 4 starts filming in Kansas City
Ted Lasso is back in action! Apple TV+ just started filming season 4, this time in Kansas City, Missouri.
The first sneak peek shows Jason Sudeikis and the main cast hanging out in a classic American diner, hinting at the show's new US vibe.
A look at the cast
Along with fan favorites like Brett Goldstein and Brendan Hunt returning, there's a bunch of new cast members joining the team—look out for Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsey, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey and Abbie Hern.
Ted's son Henry will now be played by Grant Feely.
Plus, filming will also happen in London to mix things up with familiar spots.
Season 4 will explore risk and change
Season 4 picks up right where things left off: Ted is now coaching AFC Richmond's women's second division team—a big shift from before.
Expect themes of risk and change as Ted tackles his new role and continues his journey both on and off the field.