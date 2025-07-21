Next Article
'Sholay' to make its North America debut at TIFF 2025
Big news for movie fans: Sholay, the legendary Indian film, is finally coming to North America!
To mark its 50th anniversary, a fully restored version will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2025 as part of their Special Presentations lineup.
Originally released in 1975 and often called a "Curry Western," Sholay has been a huge influence on Indian cinema.
Restored version brings back original ending
The restoration took three years and even brings back the film's original ending, which longtime fans have been eager to see.
With Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan as Veeru and Jai chasing the infamous Gabbar Singh, plus R.D. Burman's iconic music and unforgettable lines, Sholay's legacy just keeps growing—now reaching new audiences around the world.