'Sholay' to make its North America debut at TIFF 2025

Restored version brings back original ending

The restoration took three years and even brings back the film's original ending, which longtime fans have been eager to see.

With Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan as Veeru and Jai chasing the infamous Gabbar Singh, plus R.D. Burman's iconic music and unforgettable lines, Sholay's legacy just keeps growing—now reaching new audiences around the world.