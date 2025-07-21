Next Article
Karan Johar's 'Dhadak 2' stays put on August 1, 2025
Even with Saiyaara doing big numbers at the box office, producer Karan Johar isn't shifting Dhadak 2's release date.
The film—starring Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi—lands in theaters on August 1, 2025.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on Twitter.
'Dhadak 2' is a love story set in casteism milieu
The buzz around Dhadak 2's trailer and music played a big role in keeping the original schedule.
Directed by Shazia Iqbal, this Hindi remake of Pariyerum Peruma dives into a heartfelt love story facing caste barriers, with Dimri and Chaturvedi sharing the screen.