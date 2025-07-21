Next Article
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kab Nutri 29 sle—here
The legendary TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is making its comeback on July 29, 2025, airing at 10:30pm on StarPlus and streaming on JioHotstar.
Marking its 25th anniversary, the revival celebrates the original's epic run from 2000 to 2008.
Why does this matter?
This isn't just a nostalgia trip—the new season brings back original favorites like Smriti Irani and Hiten Tejwani while introducing fresh faces such as Rohit Suchanti and Shagun Sharma as the next generation.
Plus, producer Ekta Kapoor is planning a big reunion with cast members from both eras, celebrating the show's massive impact on Indian TV.
If you love seeing old meets new (or just want to see what all the hype is about), this is one revival worth checking out.